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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
1d

Shocking - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/23/you-are-not-listening-fauci-tells-rand-paul-during-senate-hearing.html

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
1dEdited

Skipping the Senate vote and going straight to Box-of-Wine Pirro means this is all just more show. He automatically wins the appeal. Feed the base, keep distracting, feed the base, keep distracting.

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