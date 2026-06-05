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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

There is published scientific evidence showing that COVID-19 vaccination is linked to cancer, but that evidence has largely been suppressed and attacked, according to doctors and scientists who testified today before the U.S. Senate.

The hearing pitted doctors and scientists against Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), subcommittee ranking member, who claimed there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines increase cancer risks.

“Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications” is the latest hearing held by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

The hearing shone a spotlight on how scientific findings on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and cancer have been suppressed and how scientists’ reputations were maligned when they spoke out about what they saw and what they know.

Past hearings focused on related topics, including the U.S. government’s cover-up of COVID-19 vaccine risks, its failure to monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety signals and widespread vaccine injuries.

Doctors and scientists who testified today included:

Johnson began by reminding the audience that the COVID-19 vaccines never underwent certain safety testing prior to being rolled out. “This list of omitted studies should shock everyone,” Johnson said.

The omitted studies included tests for “drug-drug interactions, cardiovascular toxicity, central nervous system toxicity, other organ toxicity, blood toxicity, genotoxicity and carcinogenicity,” he said.

Johnson noted that there used to be “serious journalism” on vaccine injuries in the U.S. But that changed once pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising became legal. He cited the “60 Minutes” report on deaths and injuries related to the swine flu vaccine — and how the vaccine was eventually pulled from the market.

‘Little willingness to openly investigate these potential safety signals’

Before the speakers’ opening statements, Blumenthal, a staunch COVID-19 vaccine supporter, sought to undermine their testimonies. He told the audience that the National Cancer Institute’s website states: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression.”

“That is the National Cancer Institute,” he emphasized.

Dalgleish, El-Deiry and Hazan, all highly credentialed researchers, presented evidence to the contrary.

Dalgleish, an oncologist and immunologist with decades of experience in cancer immunotherapy and HIV research, recounted how he watched a troubling pattern emerge among his skin cancer patients, starting in 2021 — and how difficult it has been to get researchers, doctors and politicians to listen.

Patients whose conditions had been stable for years aggressively relapsed after they received a third COVID-19 shot, he said.

“Despite the seriousness of these observations, there was little willingness to openly investigate these potential safety signals,” he wrote in his written testimony.

Dalgleish soon noticed more trends — not just in his skin cancer patients. “I observed a marked increase in unexpected cancers among boosted patients, including breast, prostate, pancreatic, lymphoma, gall bladder, glioma, and bladder cancers.”

El-Deiry said his research and reputation were attacked when he discovered that the COVID-19 spike protein could reduce the activation of genes that suppress cancer.

El-Deiry, a physician-scientist and cancer researcher, has more than 30 years of experience studying the p53 tumor suppressor protein, which he called “one of the most important cancer-related pathways in human biology.” He said:

“By April 2024, we reported findings suggesting that spike protein associated with COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccination could reduce the ability of p53 to activate genes involved in cancer suppression.”

When El-Deiry raised this concern in the normal channels for scientific discourse, “the response was not open scientific engagement, but escalating attacks,” he wrote. “Instead of contributing to scientific dialogue, the findings triggered attacks on both the research and the researchers involved.”

El-Deiry and his publications have continued to come under attack, even though there is no evidence he committed any wrongdoing.

COVID vaccines kill good gut bacteria needed to fight cancer

Hazan said she and her colleagues discovered that the COVID-19 vaccines “killed the microbiome, specifically the bifidobacteria.”

Bifidobacterium is a probiotic gut microbe “critical for immune regulation, metabolism, gut barrier integrity and neurological health,” Hazan wrote in her written testimony.

Research shows that the bifidobacterium plays an important role in preventing and fighting cancer.

Malhotra, who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before he learned of the vaccine’s harms, said he has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition related to loss of bifidobacteria in his gut.

“And advanced blood tests suggested I’m at slightly increased risk of cancer in the short term,” he added.

Science requires ‘courage to follow evidence wherever it leads’

Dalgleish, who served on the scientific advisory board for CureVac, a German pharmaceutical company that developed mRNA products and was acquired by BioNTech in 2025, said he grew “increasingly uneasy” about mRNA vaccine technology as he spoke with mRNA experts.

More research was needed to determine if and how mRNA technology might influence cellular genetic processes, including possibly activating cancer-promoting pathways while disrupting tumor suppression.

Also, repeated COVID-19 vaccination can exhaust a person’s T-cell response and dysregulate their immune system, he said.

For instance, repeated COVID-19 vaccination caused what’s called immunoglobulin class switching, where the immune system switches from a mode of fighting cancer cells to tolerating cancer cells.

But most scientists didn’t look further into the plausible mechanisms by which repeated COVID-19 vaccination might be influencing cancer.

“Instead,” Dalgleish wrote, “many clinicians and researchers became increasingly hesitant to openly question or investigate these potential safety signals at all.”

Dalgleish said he believes the 2024 cancer diagnoses of King Charles III and Princess Catherine of Wales are likely linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. He wrote:

“I have no doubt in my mind that the mRNA vaccine likely played a significant role in the development of these unexpected cancers. I raise this not to imply certainty regarding any individual case, but to illustrate how difficult open scientific discussion surrounding these broader patterns has become, even when the observations are highly visible.”

Silence isn’t the answer, he said. Science requires “rigorous inquiry, transparent debate, independent replication, and the courage to follow evidence wherever it leads.”

Later in the hearing, Dr. Julie Gralow, chief medical officer for the American Society of Clinical Oncology, who testified as a minority witness at the request of Blumenthal, backpedaled on the claim that there is no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to cancer.

Instead, Gralow said, “Currently, there is no clinical evidence proving that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer.”

Tamika Felder, a cervical cancer survivor and minority witness, spoke on the importance of the HPV vaccine in preventing cervical cancer.

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