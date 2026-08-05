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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
6h

Ron Johnson has made himself far wealthier while distracting taxpayers with this sort of nonsense. 6 years of this stuff and no smoking gun - No anything. Charged 80 year old Morens for using his Gmail account - https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/wisdems-the-chronicles-of-ron-johnsons-scandals-ron-johnson-started-his-senate-career-by-enriching-himself/

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
6h

Johnson is a $75 million disgrace to his constituents, and Hary just is what she is.

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