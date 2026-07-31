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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
40m

This is great, distractive, political theater.

Clearly Fauci is a criminal, or he would not have needed a Prez. pardon, which Biden, unhesitatingly bestowed ( upon a fellow co- conspirator, in this bioweapon event, perpetrated on the world's population to usher in the globalist cabal's " One World " corporate controlled serfdom, for all us "useless eaters"). An apology is cute, but not very substantive, given the scope of the damage.

Until Fauci & friends go to jail, have their illgotten, taxpayer funded wealth confiscated & distributed among the victims of the Jab, & the PREP Act is abolished, this is all a lot of wheel spinning @ taxpayer expense, while they set up the data center flock camera, prison system for us to "live" in..

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
1h

Please get your facts straight: as Sec Kennedy tweeted yesterday, the diaries were private nor were they written by Fauci. Also, funding for the GOF projects in Wuhan and elsewhere came almost entirely from USAID/CIA and DOD. This has been known since 2022 at least. So calling for NIH to “stop funding GOF research” or blaming Fauci for it is complete and utter nonsense.

I wish CHD would not participate is this type of diversionary charade… It detracts from the good and important anti-vax work that I hope CHD is focused on.

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