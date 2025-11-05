The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The doctor is out's avatar
The doctor is out
3h

Fine. But the issue is invalid case definitions, invalid tests, and invalid models. The issue is that all claims of "cases = infections" are materially false, and all actions and policies premised on case counts are void from the beginning. The issue is that the case definitions were invalid not where did all these cases originate. The issue is that agencies deliberately ignored causal failures at every step in the story and no part of the covid story was ever actionable, it's not just that they "did some bad research."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture