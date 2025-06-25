The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Luce's avatar
John Luce
3h

Simply follow the $$$$$ - Cassidy needs to be voted out of office - such open faced graft is sadly the norm.. Bernie and Elizabeth Warren are prime examples too .. a clean sweep is long overdue! Louisiana - wake up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Glaser's avatar
Greg Glaser
1h

How are HELP committee members like Cassidy allowed to take money from the very industry they regulate?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture