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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3h

Endotoxin in Pfizer ABRYSVO Respiratory Syncytial Virus Jab is a Deadly Secret.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/endotoxin-on-pfizer-abrysvo-respiratory

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
4hEdited

Why did you say they are Black? Yon haven't identified other victims by color., and correctly so

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