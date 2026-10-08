The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 8

Does the U.S. Govt. Not Allow the “Existence of Truth”..?

Federal Register / Vol. 49, No. 107 / Friday, June 1, 1984 / Rules and Regulations

SUMMARY: “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the regulation

governing testing of Poliovirus Vaccine, Live (p.23004) - any possible doubts, whether

or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine, CANNOT be allowed to exist in

view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum

extent consistent with the nation's public health objectives.” ( p.23607) End quote

“I am concerned for the security of our great Nation, not so much because of any

threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within.”

General Douglas MacArthur

Source: https://www.revelation1823.net/mark-of-the-beast (MOTB part 2a - p.41)

Thank you, Defender!

Reply
Share
Gringo's avatar
Gringo
Oct 11

Yes, the court's decision legally upheld the denial of their religious exemptions. How do you like that?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture