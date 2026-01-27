The Defender

Living Well Locally
6h

Critiques of studies and systemic reviews are critically important. Thank you.

Dawn Bouquot
5h

It seems to me that I first want to know how old the girls were that were studied, how long had they had the HPV vaccine and how old they are now? I didn't think that many young women got cervical cancer at a young age? I could be quite young, but there seem to be gaps. And as an avid alternate health participant, I have never understood why researchers think that putting a virus into a person (who does not have eg Hepatitis) but the shot is supposed to STOP that person getting it? I have never had a flu shot and my last flu was 50 years ago... that tells me something! Especially since those getting the REALLY TERRIBLE FLU going around now probably had a flu shot at the beginning of winter.

