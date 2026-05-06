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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
34m

This sounds like the Middle Ages.

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Michelle Hamilton's avatar
Michelle Hamilton
4m

Maybe they could just use sound therapy instead.

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