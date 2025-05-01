The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Level The Matrix's avatar
Level The Matrix
1h

Kudos to someone taking a stand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
40m

Finally. The word, "NO," is also a weapon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture