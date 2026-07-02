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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1h

In states where unions aren't defanged, unions should be advocating _against_ vaccine mandates.

But they won't do that as long as they're brainwashed. If we all keep doing our part to speak the truth, eventually vaccine mandates will be eroded.

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James Lyons-Weiler, PhD's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
3h

Sanity! Rationality! How improbable! How welcome.

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