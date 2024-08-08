by John-Michael Dumais

COVID-19 pandemic policies, origins and vaccines continue to face scrutiny from elected officials and experts, exposing what Russell Brand called “a degree of corruption that’s actually institutional, both within the pharmaceutical industry” and “in the regulatory bodies.”

In a series of conversations on Tuesday’s episode of “Stay Free with Russell Brand,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), David Martin, Ph.D., Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared their perspectives on COVID-19 pandemic policies, challenging mainstream narratives and raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

Brand’s guests painted a picture of a pandemic response marked by institutional overreach, suppression of alternative viewpoints and a complex and often destructive interplay between government agencies, media and pharmaceutical companies.

Brand summarized the situation as “the exploitation of a crisis to legitimize a foray that would have otherwise been immediately rejected by a discerning population.”

Rand Paul: Fauci’s ‘fiefdom grew in dollars’

Paul discussed the erosion of public trust during the pandemic, pointing to the handling of the lab-leak theory as a prime example of institutional dishonesty.

“We’ve never had a cover-up where … the proof of the lying is so obvious,” Paul said. He pointed to what government officials said publicly about COVID-19 origins while “in private explicitly saying the opposite.”

The senator drew a parallel between Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s influence and that of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, suggesting both accumulated excessive power during their 40-odd years in office.

Fauci’s “fiefdom grew in dollars to come to dominate all of NIH” — the National Institutes of Health — Paul explained. “His budget dwarfed all the other budgets.”

Paul also criticized the escalation of the biological arms race and its connection to intelligence agencies. He noted that many scientists like Fauci, who were granting gain-of-function research funds, were meeting with organizations like the CIA, MI5 and MI6.

Regarding vaccine harms, Paul emphasized the lack of accountability due to liability protection granted to pharmaceutical companies by Congress. He described this as “insidious,” especially given the mandatory nature of some vaccine policies.

“Many people lose their jobs if they’re not vaccinated, but if they’re harmed by the vaccine, they have no recourse,” he said.

David Martin: COVID ‘a market test’

Martin, a patent expert, provided a sweeping historical context for the pandemic response. He traced the origins of current health institutions back to the East India Company, for which “86% of its trade was opium.”

He claimed the Wellcome Trust, which he described as “the modern expression of the opium trade,” formed the basis for organizations like the World Health Organization and influenced the creation of pharmaceutical regulatory agencies in the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Martin also highlighted what he sees as a troubling connection between public health initiatives and historical eugenics programs, linking pandemic policies to past unethical medical experiments.

Among several examples he shared was the mid-1900s poisoning of children with radioactive oatmeal in U.S. orphanages, “so that we could watch how they die.”

Given these historical precedents, Brand asked if COVID-19 and how it gave way to mass surveillance, vaccine passports and the promise of centralized digital currencies, was part of an attempt to manage the global population through a technological dictatorship.

“Well, no question, it’s not by accident,” Martin said, arguing that the pandemic was essentially a “market test … to see exactly how far the complicit population will go before they start pushing back.”

“To actually control and manipulate a population, what you have to do is effectively create house arrest for the non-compliant,” he explained, pointing to the largely effective lockdown policies.

As evidence of pre-planning, Martin highlighted the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board’s 2019 document, “A World at Risk.”

“They specifically said that there would be an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen … so that by September 2020, the world would have a universal vaccine plan, period,” he asserted, laying out further details of the rollout such as Event 201.

Addressing the scale of alleged misconduct with the pandemic policies and COVID-19 vaccines, Martin suggested the sheer magnitude of the actions taken during the pandemic made it difficult for many to fully comprehend or challenge.

“We flip the crime on its head and we start marveling at the audacity … of the fullness of the complicity of the horrific crimes,” he said.

Jim Jordan: COVID’s ‘eight lies’ and ‘scary alliance’

Jordan focused on what he termed the “eight lies” of COVID-19. “Almost everything they told us turned out not to be true,” he said, listing off these now-disproven claims:

“Didn’t come from a lab. Wasn’t gain-of-function research. Wasn’t our tax money used in the Wuhan lab. … Vaccinated can’t get it. Vaccinated can’t transmit it. Masks work. Six-foot social distancing was based on science. There’s no such thing as natural immunity.”

Jordan discussed the collusion between government and corporations to control information during the pandemic.

“Big government, big media, big tech working together to censor people who spoke out against what was going on,” Jordan said. “That is a scary alliance.”

To illustrate his point, Jordan recounted an incident involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children’s Health Defense’s chairman on leave. “The third day of the Biden administration, there’s an email from the executive office of the presidency of the White House to Twitter [now X] and it says. ‘Take down this tweet ASAP.’”

The tweet in question, according to Jordan, contained only factual information about Hank Aaron’s death following his COVID-19 vaccination.

“That is not supposed to happen in the United States of America, but it did, and that’s the scary part,” he said.

The congressman also outlined what he sees as a pattern of information control, where those in power will tell a lie, “big media will report the lie, Big Tech will amplify and assist the lie, and then when you tell the truth they call you a racist or they call you something else.”

By the time the truth emerges, Jordan argued, “They’ve already moved on to the next lie.”

Ron Johnson: ‘None of this made sense’

Johnson shared his early pandemic experiences and concerns about COVID-19 treatments and vaccine safety.

“None of this made sense,” Johnson said, referring to initial pandemic measures. “We were shutting down churches … but the big box stores got to stay open.”

Johnson claimed early treatment options were “sabotaged,” citing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. He expressed alarm about the use of remdesivir, stating it “was withdrawn from an Ebola trial because it was more harmful.”

Regarding vaccine development, Johnson cited concerns from Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a former Pfizer executive, who told him, “Ron, there’s a long list of ingredients we do not put in injectables because they are toxic to the body.”

The senator also discussed the origins of the virus. “This thing did not spring from nature. This was man-made.” He mentioned connections between multiple U.S. agencies and EcoHealth Alliance, suggesting a complex web of research funding.

Johnson emphasized the reluctance of officials to acknowledge potential mistakes. “They will never admit they’re wrong — the body count is way too high.”

He argued that we cannot allow ourselves to simply forget it and move on “because they want to use this mRNA platform for other things.”

Throughout the podcast, Brand emphasized the need for continued scrutiny and holding the perpetrators accountable.

“When you look at the various institutions and interests that benefited, is it not possible to calculate how this event may have come about?” he asked.

Watch ‘Stay Free with Russell Brand’:

The Defender on occasion posts content related to Children’s Health Defense’s nonprofit mission that features Mr. Kennedy’s views on the issues CHD and The Defender regularly cover. In keeping with Federal Election Commission rules, this content does not represent an endorsement of Mr. Kennedy, who is on leave from CHD and is running as an independent for president of the U.S.