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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
3h

VAD00004 was not terminated in 2024 because of the infant death. The trial continued through 2025, with actual primary completion in December 2025. Sanofi subsequently discontinued the entire live-attenuated RSV vaccine development program after an independent data monitoring committee conducted a futility analysis and concluded that the vaccine was not sufficiently efficacious against RSV-related disease in toddlers.

The EMA discontinuation notice says the safety profile was acceptable and that the committee observed no signal of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

The current ClinicalTrials.gov record lists the study as terminated, with 6,300 children actually enrolled.

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
3h

Check the definition of "whistleblower."

This guy's an outside retired GP looking at publicly available information.

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