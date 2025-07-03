The Defender

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

limit time with a patient to only 11 minutes ! now I understand why the doc I went lately comes in for one minute, then goes out (probably to another patient?) comes back in for 2 minutes and so on. Where is the time that you could actually talk to a doctor? How can a doc who never came to your place, know anything about you? As to meds, only those that can afford health insurance get paid. Until 2 years ago I had to pay everything out of pocket. Now on Medicare, I had to take med twice and both times a generic that cost only a few cents. I do not have TV and see no ads, so cannot ask a doc to prescribe me A or B.

Vonu
6h

It became obvious that RFK Jr. was over the target when the pharmaceutical companies vehemently reacted to his suggestion to ban pharmaceutical ads on television and print ads again.

