The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruno's avatar
Bruno
5h

Cautiously optimistic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture