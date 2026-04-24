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Kennewick Man
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‘The U.S. has the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world, and “during COVID, we had the highest death rate of any country on Earth,” Kennedy said.’

This article cuts to the hert of the main issues. How did this happen? Who done it? And then comes the autism epidemic. Those who pretend not to understand the dynamics of these problems already look like dying fish in a swamp without much water.

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