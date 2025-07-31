The Defender

Rogier van Vlissingen
7h

This is a hilarious situation, but very illustrative of what is going on for RFK Jr is in a difficult position and has had to compromise.

Still, this is also a potential trap for the issue is not going to be to make vaccines safer, but simply the fact that vaccination is an insane concept, that by nature can never be safe, for it is based on a complete misunderstanding of sickness and health in the first place.

The problem is the whole childhood vaccination schedule, and the increase in autism rates is much more strongly related to increased vaccination overall than to any particular vaccine or ingredient. It is an attack with poison on individuals who cannot speak for themselves, and it is a form of SRA, Satanic Ritual Abuse, inducting children against their will in a cult that

a) provably increases illness and therefore the need for future medical services,

b) provably decreases life expectancy

c) therefore increases the likelihood of medical bankruptcy later in life

d) increases the risk of a myriad of adverse events, including autism, which is likely a form of physiopsychological trauma from the repeated violations of personal integrity, on a parallel to Marc Girardot's Bolus theory, which address a purely physiological issue.

The whole thing is a fear-based aberration, in line with the concepts of allopathic medicine, which places us on a war footing with our own bodies. It is the single biggest health problem of our time. RFK Jr knows it: vaccines cannot be made safe. The industry has even acknowledged that. It is one huge medical aberration and a betrayal of every principle of health and healing.

https://open.substack.com/pub/kidsfirst4ever/p/the-age-of-blind-trust-is-over?r=8tut8&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=139904986

Closed VAERS
2h

Interesting this two week extension puts Bobby just a few days past his 6mn anniversary as HHS Secretary. I think the circasemiannual rhythm of the globe will mean more pitch forks are going to start coming out in earnest. Give no quarter until we halt the Covid-19 mrna shot. That's the starting point.

