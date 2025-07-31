RFK Jr. Seeks Extra Time to Explore ‘Early Resolution’ in Vaccine Safety Lawsuit
The lawsuit, funded by Children’s Health Defense, alleges HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. violated federal law by failing to establish a task force to make vaccines safer.
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is requesting an additional two weeks to respond to a lawsuit alleging he violated federal law by not establishing a task force to make vaccines safer.
In a court filing submitted Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Summer Johnson said Kennedy wants more time “to explore the potential for early resolution of this matter before engaging in further litigation.”
The request, accepted by both parties and approved by the judge, pushes the deadline for Kennedy to respond from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.
The lawsuit, funded by Children’s Health Defense and filed in May, didn’t garner major media attention until The Defender reported on it last week.
The suit alleges Kennedy is violating the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which requires the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to promote the development of safer childhood vaccines that cause “fewer and less serious adverse reactions” than existing ones.
The act requires HHS to establish a task force that includes the health secretary, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the directors of the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The law also requires the health secretary to provide Congress with progress reports every two years.
Since the U.S. Congress passed the act over 35 years ago, no health secretary — including Kennedy — has reported to Congress on steps taken to make vaccines safer, according to attorney Ray Flores, who filed the complaint.
Flores said in the complaint that because more than 100 days have passed since the Trump administration took office, “any grace period for Mr. Kennedy to rectify the failure of his predecessors has ended.”
In response to Kennedy’s request for more time to resolve the issue, Flores told The Defender that satisfactory settlement terms would include exactly what he seeks in the complaint — for Kennedy to comply with the law by establishing the task force and submitting the required reports to Congress by a reasonable set date.
Fulfilling those duties “would be a major step in restoring confidence in vaccination,” Flores said.
On Monday, Kennedy announced, in a detailed post on X, that HHS plans to overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), the federal program created to compensate people who are injured by vaccines.
“The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it. I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals,” he said.
This is a hilarious situation, but very illustrative of what is going on for RFK Jr is in a difficult position and has had to compromise.
Still, this is also a potential trap for the issue is not going to be to make vaccines safer, but simply the fact that vaccination is an insane concept, that by nature can never be safe, for it is based on a complete misunderstanding of sickness and health in the first place.
The problem is the whole childhood vaccination schedule, and the increase in autism rates is much more strongly related to increased vaccination overall than to any particular vaccine or ingredient. It is an attack with poison on individuals who cannot speak for themselves, and it is a form of SRA, Satanic Ritual Abuse, inducting children against their will in a cult that
a) provably increases illness and therefore the need for future medical services,
b) provably decreases life expectancy
c) therefore increases the likelihood of medical bankruptcy later in life
d) increases the risk of a myriad of adverse events, including autism, which is likely a form of physiopsychological trauma from the repeated violations of personal integrity, on a parallel to Marc Girardot's Bolus theory, which address a purely physiological issue.
The whole thing is a fear-based aberration, in line with the concepts of allopathic medicine, which places us on a war footing with our own bodies. It is the single biggest health problem of our time. RFK Jr knows it: vaccines cannot be made safe. The industry has even acknowledged that. It is one huge medical aberration and a betrayal of every principle of health and healing.
Interesting this two week extension puts Bobby just a few days past his 6mn anniversary as HHS Secretary. I think the circasemiannual rhythm of the globe will mean more pitch forks are going to start coming out in earnest. Give no quarter until we halt the Covid-19 mrna shot. That's the starting point.