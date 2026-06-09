The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
2h

How is it that the CDC can enforce stay-at-home orders, but the FDA cannot enforce safety guidelines for food? Something just ain’t right about this!

Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2h

if even that 'little' thing can't be done, no wonder the covid shots are still untouched... Maybe it would be better for SEc. RFK Jr to quit like Tulsi, and start SUING everybody???

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture