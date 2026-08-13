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SailingAway
1hEdited

Kellogg announced this over a year ago - https://apnews.com/article/kellogg-artificial-dyes-cereals-2027-2700aa1d34293e94543ed8f5baaa5906

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mejbcart
2h

GRAS IS THE NUMBER ONE CONNECTION TO GENETICALLY MODIFIED FOODS, not only to chemicals(!!!) and NOW the same 'rule is being applied TO ILLEGAL, CRIMINAL GENE THERAPIES falsely until this day, called covid 'vaccines'! When the hell will Sec. RFK Jr. finally open his mouth about it??? If he never does it, it only proofs that his 'dynasty' is all about HUMAN EXTERMINATION, a family with the deepest connections to the most evil PLAN for the entire humanity.

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