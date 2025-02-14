by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda to tackle the chronic disease epidemic began taking shape Thursday immediately after his confirmation as secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In an executive order issued Thursday evening, the White House announced the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which Kennedy will lead.

And in an appearance on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Kennedy promised to address vaccine safety issues by developing a more accurate vaccine injury reporting and surveillance system than the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS, which captures only 1% of injuries.

“We will do that right away,” Kennedy told Ingraham. “We need to know the risk profile of these products.”

The two announcements are aligned with Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda, to tackle the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S. The U.S. Senate confirmed Kennedy in a 52-48 vote Thursday.

‘Aggressively’ combating chronic disease epidemic becomes official policy

According to President Donald Trump’s executive order, “aggressively” combating “the critical health challenges facing our citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases” will become official government policy.

Diseases including autism, asthma and fatty liver disease are among the conditions the commission will focus on, Fox News reported.

“Autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in 36 children in the United States — a staggering increase from rates of 1 to 4 out of 10,000 children identified with the condition during the 1980s,” the executive order states.

Sayer Ji, founder and director of GreenMedInfo and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, said the executive order signifies “an extraordinary and historic moment for the health freedom movement and the future of our nation’s well-being.”

The newly established commission “marks the institutionalization of the MAHA movement — a movement that has fought for decades to bring truth, transparency, and accountability to American healthcare,” Ji said.

Ji added:

“For far too long, we have watched as chronic disease, vaccine injury, environmental toxicity and regulatory capture have devastated the health of millions — especially our children. “For the first time in modern history, a federal commission will formally acknowledge these crises and work toward real solutions that put the well-being of the American people over corporate profits.”

Kennedy told Fox News that Trump also asked him to study the safety of vaccines and their safety signals.

“We don’t have a surveillance system that actually works,” Kennedy said. “Congress and the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences have repeatedly ordered the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to put together a better vaccine reporting system.”

“Supporting the creation of a more reliable and efficient vaccine injury reporting system is essential for public health transparency and trust,” said pediatrician Dr. Michelle Perro. Such a system “would ensure better data collection, allowing practitioners to identify side effects, improve vaccine protocols … and construct safe vaccination programs.”

A multi-agency approach to solving health crisis

The heads of the National Institutes of Health, the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Education, among others will be represented on the commission.

“What we love about this executive order is that it is basically a mandate for the heads of the administration’s departments to play nice and work together,” said Zen Honeycutt, founding executive director of Moms Across America and the Neighborhood Food Network. “This is how we will make America healthy and great again: bridging the divide by setting egos aside and collaborating.”

Ji said Kennedy “will need strong, principled allies within the commission willing to challenge the status quo, expose corruption and push for real systemic change.”

The commission will deliver recommendations on policy and strategy to the president. This includes completing an initial assessment of the factors potentially contributing to the chronic disease epidemic within 100 days and developing a national Make Our Children Healthy Again strategy within 180 days.

Perro applauded the goals and timeline that the executive order has established for the commission.

“It’s essential to assess the effectiveness of current health programs, ensure public access to reliable, transparent data and uphold scientific integrity by preventing industry influence,” Perro said.

‘What we’re going to do is give people good science’

The assessment and strategy will also evaluate existing federal programs and funding for their effectiveness and restore “the integrity of science” by increasing transparency and removing “undue industry influence.”

During his confirmation hearings earlier this month, Kennedy pledged to make “radical transparency” and “good science” cornerstones of his leadership of HHS.

According to the executive order, “all federally funded health research should empower Americans through transparency and open-source data,” prioritizing “gold-standard research on the root causes of why Americans are getting sick.”

This research should also “avoid or eliminate conflicts of interest that skew outcomes and perpetuate distrust,” the executive order states.

Kennedy told Fox News that several public health agency panels that develop policies such as vaccine and nutrition guidelines are composed of “outside experts,” almost all of whom “have severe … conflicts of interest.”

Sign Up for Free

Commission addresses ‘the greatest crisis facing our nation’

The executive order empowers Kennedy to “hold public hearings, meetings, roundtables, and similar events, as appropriate,” and receive expert input from leaders in public health and government accountability.

Perro said she welcomes the opportunity for members of the public to work with the commission, calling it the “golden opportunity that we’ve been waiting for.”

“Our input from years of caring for chronically ill children from the front lines can assist [Kennedy] in strategizing how best to manifest our health goals,” Perro said. “Many of us are committed to assisting the process.”

Rev. Wendy Silvers, founder of the Million Mamas Movement, said the commission and Kennedy’s remarks give her “a sense of hope and enthusiasm that there is somebody in a governmental position who’s not only honoring the mothers but honoring the children in a way that hasn’t happened before.”

“I am hopeful that this commission will work beyond partisanship to create a future where the American people are no longer prisoners of a failed, profit-driven medical system. If done right, this initiative will set a new global standard for what public health can and should be,” Ji said.

Related articles in The Defender