The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle M Barre's avatar
Michelle M Barre
3h

no thanks! he’s bought by Israel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2h

Poison doesn't need a placebo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture