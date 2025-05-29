The Defender

Elusive1
2h

These vaxxes are not needed by anyone.

Susan
1h

My daughters friend got the COVID vaccine when she was 6 months pregnant the baby died within a week because of the vaccine she had to give birth to a still born My neighbours 6 year old got the COVID vaccine and died 2 weeks later Another friends son got the COVID vaccine and 2 weeks later died in his sleep I know many adults that died from the COVID vaccine and many more that suffered heart problems Myocarditis Stroke Blood clots Thrombocytopenia Heart attack including my daughter It’s a total disgrace that they haven’t been taken off the market Every week we hear more bad news They need to change the Laws that vaccine companies should be made fully liable for all vaccine induced deaths and injuries

