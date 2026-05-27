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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
1hEdited

You cannot “develop countermeasures” under the PREP Act. This is the falsehood being promulgated by this whole episode. Countermeasures are not governed by any laws or regulations that apply to clinical investigations of medical products.

Therefore Sec Kennedy’s announcement is in and of itself intended to mislead and cover up the real abomination that Dr.Malone rightly claims the PREP Act to be.

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/dr-robert-w-malone-the-prep-act-is

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patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
4m

The bastard has sold us out.

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