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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
5dEdited

The only “hate” comes from the vaccine industrial complex cult and the people they PAY OFF to smeer and invalidate those who want serious questions answered and real science conducted. It only takes a 1st grade IQ to see it by now.

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Babylon Falling's avatar
Babylon Falling
5d

Trump used him to get elected and set him up to fail. That’s pretty obvious to everyone at this point.

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