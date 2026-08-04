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Praise Dear Leader
1h

"You're repeating it like a parrot. You're repeating it like a parrot," shouts addled-parrot bobee

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MAHArd
1h

Impressively, he can say 3 or 4 wrong things in a single sentence.

https://medium.com/the-polis/the-messy-sex-life-of-jfk-jr-21b935e631c9

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