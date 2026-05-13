The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
1h

But they already finished this last September.

Reply
Share
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
36m

Who needs childhood vaccine safety when we have a 62+ billion in fraud fines and leader in cause of death/ Big Pharma “medicine” killing 250K [John Hopkins count, or Dr. Null’s book, Death by Medicine’s 800K count? I ask my G.P. how he could trust a 62 billion in fraud Pharma. [His answer revealed where his “heart” is!] [Avoiding the trust part, he answered, “That’s not a lot of money for them! Don’t you wish we could use jail as a lifesaving deterrent?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture