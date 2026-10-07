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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
Oct 7

The multi-state lawfare response to the modest changes in the childhood vaccination schedule recommended by the ACIP reveal two things: The massive power and reach of Pharma, and their extreme dependency on the childhood vaccination gravy train. These products have complete immunity from legal liability and are mandated by most states, following CDC "guidance." The loss of even a portion of this risk-free, advertising-free revenue must keep CEOs up at night.

Ending vaccine mandates (which are both unethical and unconstitutional) would go a long way towards defunding this malignant industry.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
Oct 7

No failure has no rewards

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