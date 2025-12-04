The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
44m

Sovereignty over our own body and our children should not have to be reasoned by religious or any other types of convictions. It should be an elementary building block of our lives, unchallengeable. At the same time the body of an unborn child should be treated as a new person immediately after conception and if the child’s interests are not represented by the mother the state should be rightfully able to step in with the full force of the law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture