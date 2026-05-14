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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

Hanta Red Dawn

Marine Red Algae extract…

One such compound is Griffithsin (GRFT), a non-toxic, natural protein originally isolated from a species of red marine algae. In a 2020 laboratory study, researchers at the CDC showed that Griffithsin was remarkably effective in cell culture against two of the most important New World hantaviruses (Andes virus and Sin Nombre virus).

It reduced hantavirus infection of cells by up to 95% and slashed infectious viral load by more than 99.99% — a greater than 4-log (10,000-fold) drop — by physically blocking the virus from entering human cells through its binding to specific sugar molecules on the viral surface glycoproteins.

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
3h

"Pandemic" outbreaks of respiratory viruses--mostly coronaviruses--with nearby biolabs:

1967 Marburg

1976 Ebola

1994 Hendra

1997 H5N1 Bird Flu

1998 NiV Nipah

2002–2004 SARS or SARS-CoV-1

2004-5 Marburg virus, Angola

2006-7 Novel Human Adenovirus 14

2006-12 RSV Dec - Feb U.S.

2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic

2012 MERS-CoV

2013 H7N9 Bird Flu

2013-16 Ebola, West Africa

2019-23 nCoV or SARS-CoV-2

2023 Dengue

2023-5 Mpox

2024-5 Cholera, Sudan

2026 "Hantavirus" - Ft Detrick Lab-identified by human blood, incomplete computer assembly https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/hantavirus-genome-was-built-from

* Dr. Zelenko's Biology Lesson from 2022: Vit D3 and Zinc to lower these virus' health risks from the class of Single-Stranded RNA Viruses which use RNA-dependent RNA polymerase to copy their genetic material:

*Covid strains: SARS-1, MERS, SARS-2

Influenza virus

RSV virus

Marburg virus

Ebola virus

Hantavirus

a few others

https://substack.com/@revealedeye/note/c-257681865?r=2qgmxy&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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