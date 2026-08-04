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UnderBabied's avatar
UnderBabied
1h

Sage gives zero pucks about bobbi's performative outrage.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
26m

Why can't people just trust our beloved for-profit health medicine cartel? Look, just because they had to pay only 62 billion in fraud fines and hold the *first place record in cause of iatrogenic death doesn't mean you shouldn't trust what they say and claim! (*See Dr. Null et al book Death by Medicine documenting the health industry only kills 800,000 a year or only 24 million every 30 years!) Godless hell-bound nations deserve such a system, because "Death is the wages of sin."God save US from BIG PHARMA MEDICINE~ Amen.

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