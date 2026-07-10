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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
4h

All kinds of vaccine injuries should be covered like Facist Fauci Merck Zostavax Shingles Vacgine Injuries that are exonerated by big Pharma Phizer Judges How Deep and Dark is the Rabbitt Hole that needs to be addressed included in serious legal actions for the Crimes Against Humanity for big profits and Human eliminations Depopulization Agendas

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
3hEdited

Year 6 post injection initiation. 38,648 deaths in VAERS, which is only 30% of actual deaths according to the CDC's Harvard Pilgrim study. And what does this mean CHD, "showed 1.94 reports of serious injuries following COVID-19 vaccination?"

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