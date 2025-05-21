The Defender

Jill
2hEdited

It's almost like Kennedy has two separate personalities. What he said about the WHO is good. Yet everything he said equally applies to his own HHS dept.

Covid is still being handled in an illegal and immoral fashion in the US, under his leadership. For example: "the science" absolutely shows that covid shots maim and kill unprecedented numbers of people. We know, for a fact that these shots do not work to prevent covid, to lessen the extent of covid if you get sick or lessen your chance of dying. In fact, the shots increase the risk of all three. Even the manufacturers admit covid is a side effect of their product. Yet these dangerous products are still on the market. They are, a clearly aimed, as of yesterday, directly at the elderly and sick people, aka: "undesirables" as in the Nazi T-4 program.

The evidence for what I just wrote about covid shots is easy to obtain and has been sent to Kennedy by many people, to include Fico, president of Slovakia.

The US covid shot program is an incredible blend of two kill programs: 1 T-4 and 2. Canada's MAID.

I submit we no longer need the WHO to have a kill program in the US. The HHS and Trump administration has taken it over and is implementing it as we speak.

