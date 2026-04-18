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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
2hEdited

He was hilarious, as usual - with his bulging scalp veins and fabricated facts. Bondi did sanctimonious indignation as evasion better, though.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
2h

Congress is corrupted as usual and RFK is right as usual.

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