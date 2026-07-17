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Ike Yeadon's avatar
Ike Yeadon
1h

CHD runs hit pieces (and glazes despicable people). Reuters does reporting.

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
1h

Your organization exists to pump out 'hit pieces' on science and reality - and lawsuits so pitiful that you know they stand no chance.

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