By Aaron Lewis, Ph.D.

As a cleric of more than 30 years, I am compelled to speak plainly and passionately about a subject that strikes at the heart of what it means to be American: the free exercise of religion.

Recent years have witnessed a troubling trend in our nation — one that has seen the erosion of religious exemptions in at least five states, and the courts themselves violating the very Constitution they are sworn to uphold.

Let us begin with what is not in question. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This is not mere legalese — it is the soul of American liberty. It is no exaggeration to say that America would not be America without the free exercise of religion. This is not a message to proselytize, it is a defense of the freedom our founders sought when they came to these shores — to worship and practice faith without government intervention or obstruction.

For nearly three centuries here in America, week in and week out, religious believers have gathered for worship, fellowship and service, carrying out daily acts of love, compassion and charity, especially during times of distress.

Yet when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, everything seemed to change — not by divine order or celestial mandate, but by government instruction, all based on unproven suppositions and fueled by a well-oiled media campaign of fear.

When COVID-19 struck, Americans rose to the occasion — churches, restaurants, schools and shops did their part to comply with health guidelines, often at great personal and communal sacrifice.

Churches innovated, streaming services online, gathering for prayer at a distance and observing ordinances with caution.

In our Connecticut congregation, I, along with the Elders, made the difficult decision not to follow government mandates, choosing instead to continue holding in-person services.

During this time, I received calls from parishioners who were anxious and confused, wondering if meeting for worship would make them lawbreakers. One longtime member confided, “I feel torn between my faith and the fear of breaking the law. What should I do, Pastor?”

I witnessed firsthand the anguish of choosing between spiritual obedience and public mandates. But let us be honest: many of these restrictions were imposed illegally. The government had no constitutional right to mandate social distancing in worship or to determine the manner of religious observance.

The very fact that religious and spiritual Americans are now forced to petition for their rights — asking courts to grant exemptions to vaccine mandates or other policies — reveals a disturbing misunderstanding.

The First Amendment does not grant the courts power over religious conscience — it prohibits it. That is what every lawyer should be arguing.

The use of terms such as “sincerely held beliefs” by lawmakers and the courts is, frankly, offensive to the spirit of religious liberty. Who among us, in government or jurisprudence, dares to judge the sincerity of another’s faith? That belongs to God alone. Yet millions have accepted this language, allowing courts to presume authority to probe the hearts and minds of believers, as though spiritual authenticity were a question for legal examination.

We must be reminded that the law is not always just

History teaches us that law and justice are not always aligned. Enslaved Africans in America endured 246 years of bondage — legally sanctioned, but morally abhorrent. The law, in this case, was wrong.

Today, we face a similar crisis, but in the realm of religious liberty — the law, as interpreted by the courts, now stands in direct opposition to the Constitution.

In the recent case of Kane v. City of New York, the Supreme Court refused to hear the claims of educators whose religious exemption requests were denied. Lower courts have repeatedly allowed officials to play “denominational favorites,” granting exemptions to those whose faiths publicly oppose vaccination, while dismissing individual convictions as “idiosyncratic” or “too personal.”

This is a violation not only of the First Amendment, but of the basic principles of equality and conscience.

The courts’ own contradictions

The courts, in their rulings, have created a paradox: they recognize the Constitution’s protections, yet carve out exceptions in times of crisis.

But constitutional rights are not suspended in emergencies — they are most essential during such times. The government’s power is limited by the very document it claims to protect.

By denying religious exemptions, the courts are not interpreting the law — they are violating it. The Constitution is explicit: no law shall prohibit the free exercise of religion. Any act by the government that forces a person to violate their faith, or that judges the authenticity of their beliefs, is unconstitutional.

The fight for religious liberty is not merely a legal battle — it is a spiritual and moral one. As Americans, we must remember that our rights come not from government, but from God. The Constitution exists to protect those rights, certainly not to define or diminish them.

It is time for believers, and all people of conscience and conscientious objectors, to stand firm. We must remind our leaders, our courts and even our communities that religious freedom is not negotiable. It is the bedrock of our nation, the source of our strength and the guarantee of our future.

We must never forget that America would not be America without the free exercise of religion. The Constitution is clear and not up for debate.

The free exercise of religion is a fundamental right, not a privilege to be granted or revoked by the government. It is not subject to the shifting winds of public opinion, nor to the discretion of bureaucrats or judges. It is a right that precedes and supersedes government authority.

May it not take 246 years to right this wrong. The time that has already elapsed concerning this dereliction of duty to adhere to our Constitution has already caused more damage than America can pay for.

My prayer — and my ceaseless work — is to ensure that this sacred right is never again so easily cast aside, no matter the crisis, no matter the cost.

Aaron Lewis, Ph.D., is a humanitarian and religious liberty advocate. He is also the author of the forthcoming book, “The Point Of No Return: An Examination of Irreversible Shifts in Society’s Core Institutions.”