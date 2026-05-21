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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
32m

Deliciously, woo-food-lady Zen Honeycutt labeled Cassidy ".... completely ill-informed about the safety and efficacy of vaccines."

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2h

"... a needed reboot for MAHA"? Yes, please. But is the word 'needed' really needed? MAHA is settling into the hearts, minds, and actions of more people/voters every day.

America has 2.5 more years to understand how charting personal pathways to wellness is a better road to freedom and sovereignty than is the life-long management of chronic disease with pharmaceuticals.

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