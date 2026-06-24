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Supplementer
1h

Too funny. Rand's should do some actual Senator stuff.

The purpose of this is to trip him up, get him to misphrase something so that he appears to contradict an earlier statement - so he can be charged with perjury - to feed to fringe constituents.

He won't be appearing for Episode-53 of Rand's dog and pony show.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
1h

The necessary effects of the psyop were created by the mass media not by some imagined biological or chemical weapon. The hospital protocols did the killing not some fictitious GoF fable.

Anthony Fauci did not fail. The presupposition held within is that "COVID" was a problem to be solved and was "handled poorly." This is profoundly problematic as "COVID" was an operation that was run through the highest levels of finance and governance (the real government not your elected stooges).

To suggest that these policies "failed" and that the man holding the money bag "failed" during a time of the greatest upwards transfer of wealth in history, created BY these "COVID" policies, is to misunderstand everything that has happened in the last six years and to ignore the historical context from which "COVID" arose.

Every single fraud technique used to “sell” the Covid hysteria was invented in the 1980s and 1990s by Anthony Fauci and Co. to sell the AIDS fraud.

You can learn about this history by watching the excellent documentary, “HIV=AIDS - Fauci's First Fraud.”

It should be emphasized that this isn’t about some diabolical Mr. Evil sucking on his pinkie finger. Fauci is merely the bagman and if it weren’t him it would be another. What we are looking at is a broad systemic problem of intertwining political and financial allegiances.

Again I wish to reiterate this is a glaring problem coming from some who have the biggest megaphones and has massive repercussions. Much of this reminds me of the insipid commentary on the soft opposition to the Iraq Wars (read massacres and theft) who would claim that these were "failed policies" or "the wrong war" etc.

There was no pandemic- period.

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