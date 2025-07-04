The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4h

Great news. Those responsible for the lies and unnecessary deaths should be held accountable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PJPITA's avatar
PJPITA
37m

Have the handcuffs and prison cell ready.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture