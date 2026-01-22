The Defender

Bo D.
13m

Thank you CHD for following and bringing this issue forward once again.

I must quote the statement below to demonstrate our government's willingness to sacrifice our military members for the benefit of commerce.

"Instead, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel announced the U.S. military would buy bulk Japanese seafood for service members stationed at military bases in Japan and explore more broadly how to help offset China’s ban on Japan’s seafood."

Radioactive seafood is "Safe and delicious" much like the mandated experimental gene therapy injections were "Safe and effective".

