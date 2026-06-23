Watch: Dr. Rob Brown on How — and Why — to ‘UnPlug’ From Wireless Radiation

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Dr. Rob Brown discusses his new book, “UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It.” “Most people around the world are getting sick from this wireless technology, and they don’t know it,” Brown said. He also described being censored by TikTok while promoting his research and outlined ways to limit wireless exposure.

Interview transcript:

Suzanne Burdick: Hey everybody, this is Suzanne Burdick. I’m a senior reporter for The Defender, the news and views website of Children’s Health Defense.

And this morning, I’m here with Dr. Rob Brown, who has just authored a book that’s being released today called “UnPlug,” about electropollution and what you can do to protect your health.

Now, Dr. Brown is a diagnostic radiologist with over 30 years of experience, and he’s the vice president of … scientific research and clinical affairs for the Environmental Health Trust.

Welcome, Dr. Brown.

Dr. Rob Brown: Thank you, Suzanne. Nice to be here.

Burdick: And before we dive into your book, Dr. Brown, you had mentioned that while you were promoting some of your research on wireless radiation on TikTok, you experienced some censorship. Tell us about that. What happened?

Brown: I had a friend of my daughter’s, who’s a design student, create five short video clips to promote the book. They were little samples of some of the content in the book, all of it scientifically proven by different researchers. And so there was nothing really questionable in the content.

But after uploading one of the videos to TikTok, we got a message saying that the video violated the community standard guidelines.

This friend said she’d never seen that before.

And so I said, well, let’s question that and go back to them and see if maybe they made a mistake.

And they came back and said, nope, your request has been denied. And they took the video down.

We sent up a second video, thinking that maybe there was some content issue with the first. Maybe there was some type of image that wasn’t approved for use, something like that.

And the second video went up, and that was also taken down with the same message.

We uploaded all the videos to Instagram. They were accepted. They were circulating on Instagram and Facebook, so there was no problem on that platform. But clearly, TikTok was censoring my material.

Burdick: Wow. And so, community guidelines, did they provide any other rationale of, like, we don’t want our community to be exposed to research on wireless radiation, or what on earth?

Brown: That would have been helpful if there had been something to specify what it was, but no, it was very vague. No specifics.

Burdick: Wow. Well, that is unfortunate. I’m glad to be talking with you, then, to all the more get the word out about your work.

So let’s dive into your book. Tell us a little bit about it.

Brown: I was inspired to write this book because the big picture is most people around the world are getting sick from this wireless technology, and they don’t know it. … They’re getting sick, but they haven’t made the association that it’s from wireless technology.

According to some researchers, up to 3% of people in the population have what’s considered severe EHS, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, or EMR Syndrome. And that can be debilitating for some people.

In the U.S., that would be 10 million people. And these people and their families don’t understand what’s going on.

Some of the people that have EMR Syndrome have figured it out, and their families think, and their loved ones think that they’re crazy because they aren’t themselves [dealing with] EHS, and they think it’s a psychological condition.

Other people have — there’s so many different conditions that I talk about in the book that are probably associated with chronic exposure to this form of technology.

The book was designed to synthesize the different relevant areas of science, including biology, medicine, physics and engineering.

And that sounds overwhelming just to think about those four different types of sciences in one sentence.

But I really try to distill it down to very simple language, so anybody, even without a science background, can understand and grasp what’s relevant and why this is happening.

Burdick: Yeah, and, you know, I’ve read parts of the book so far — I haven’t read all of it yet — but you do a good job of that.

And I appreciate in the book how you point out that, you know, one of the reasons why there hasn’t been as much attention, potentially, scientifically on this has been that, you know, it is an intersection of multiple scientific disciplines, right?

So you have to, you know, biology gets pulled in, but also physics and engineering.

So it is a daunting task, especially for academic professionals that have been trained, you know, in their one discipline to be very narrow-tracked, kind of siloed.

Brown: Exactly.

Burdick: But I’m grateful for your book, that you kind of break it open for people to help them understand.

So, obviously, you can’t tell us everything that’s in your book, but give us a sneak preview. Being that the book is being released today, what are some of the things that you talk about that you’d like to highlight?

Brown: Well, of course, we’re talking about a form of energy that’s invisible, and you can’t hear it and you can’t experience it in any sort of physical way.

There’s no way to sense this type of radiation except for light, visible light.

And so I start with a chapter on light, and I explain the physics of light, and I explain the biology of light and how our bodies have adapted. Plants and all types of life on Earth have adapted to cyclical variations in the presence or absence of sunlight.

And so, after somebody has an understanding of how our bodies are reactive to energy, non-ionizing energy, then I can sort of introduce the idea of lower frequencies — including what’s called ELF, or the frequencies emitted from our power lines, and something called direct electricity — all the way up through radiofrequency radiation, which is what we’re using for our communication.

And so I use the same concepts — they are relevant when describing light — to the other forms of energy. And then I kind of bring the reader into the impact of that energy on the biological system, on our human body, and then discuss different diseases and ailments that can occur.

And then I talk about ways to try to limit your exposure.

There’s no way we’re going to get rid of this technology. I mean, it’s here to stay, I believe. But we can protect ourselves and we can create safe spaces, or havens, where we’re not being exposed, you know, 24/7.

Burdick: Yeah, and in the book, I appreciated how you do that, but it’s not dry.

I was pleasantly surprised how conversational your tone was. And how you shared a lot of personal stories and personal anecdotes that helped it be an enjoyable book to read instead of this heavy tome of, you know, depressing scientific knowledge.

Understandably, yeah, some people are still overwhelmed or scared when they start learning about how, wow, my cellphone is radiating, and my Wi-Fi router and the smart meter, and I work, you know, at my computer.

And so, you know, what would be what you would like to tell those people today, just to encourage them, but also to educate them? What should they know?

Brown: They should know that your bodies are resilient.

Our bodies are resilient to energy, and if there is some sort of damage going on, the body can heal itself. It’s really when it becomes overwhelmed that damage can occur.

And even if some damage does occur, it can be reversible.

So we’re not talking about some type of cataclysmic, oh my goodness, this is the end of, you know, I’ll-never-be-normal-again type of thing.

Your body heals. It’s alive. You build new cells all the time.

I mean, you just have to know how to change your habits, and then you can improve your health.

It’s really not about trying to avoid this at all costs. It’s just navigating it.

It’s like being on the ocean, and there are waves in the ocean. You can still get to the direction you want to go to; you just have to know how to jostle the waves.

Burdick: That’s a great analogy. That’s very empowering and way more doable instead of, like, just move into a cave.

Brown: Some people who do have this severe sensitivity, they do have to limit their exposure almost 100% in order to feel normal.

But even then, I believe there are treatments, and there are ways to kind of help the body become more resilient over time.

I don’t have too much experience with that because I’m not a clinician, and I don’t treat patients, but I’ve heard from others that that is the case.

Burdick: Dr. Brown, it has been great just getting a sneak preview into your book. Where can people find you and your book?

Brown: The book is available at Amazon. It’s at Barnes and Noble.

It’s a lot of independent bookstores around the country. Pretty much anywhere you can find books now, I think, it’s being sold. I’m grateful for that.

I have a website, robbrownmd.com, which has a lot of interesting content in it.

And as you mentioned earlier, I am a vice president for scientific research and clinical affairs at the Environmental Health Trust. That website is ehtrust.org. It’s a wonderful repository of information.

And they can also be researched at that organization, and my email address is on the website.

Burdick: Fantastic. Well, it’s been such a pleasure talking with you again today.

My name is Suzanne Burdick. I’m a senior reporter for The Defender, the news and views website of Children’s Health Defense.

If you like this content and want to see more, you can visit our website at childrenshealthdefense.org/defender, and we are also on Substack. Simply search The Defender.

Thanks everybody, and we’ll see you again soon.

Read more about Dr. Rob Brown here.