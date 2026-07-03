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Freedom Medical's avatar
Freedom Medical
3h

They say it is for "coordination of care," but everyone knows that means sharing private files between hospitals, schools, insurance companies, pharmacies, and whoever else is part of the Psychiatric Industrial Complex. They pretend there are different agencies, but they all repeat the same words as if someone handed them the same script. "Noncompliant." "Lacks insight." "Paranoid." Those are not medical terms. They are secret passwords that tell the next person to ignore everything I say and keep pushing more pills. They have already decided that I am guilty because I refuse to surrender my children to people who think every feeling requires a prescription and every child is one vaccine, one injection, one diagnosis, and one medication away from becoming a lifelong customer.

They keep insisting they only want to help my oldest child, but I know how this works. First it is one child, then another, then suddenly every member of the family has a chart, a diagnosis, a treatment plan, and a bottle with their name on it. They smile while they do it because smiling makes people think they are safe. They tell everyone to "trust the science," but they never tell you who owns the science or who gets paid every time another family enters the system. They say the vaccines are unrelated, the medications are unrelated, the behavioral evaluations are unrelated, but somehow they all point in the same direction: more surveillance, more appointments, more drugs, more excuses to separate children from parents who ask too many questions. Does no one else notice that?

My husband and my own relatives have started repeating their language. They think they are making their own decisions, but I can hear the clinic speaking through them. They tell me to calm down. They tell me to take my medication. They say I am imagining patterns that are not there. That is exactly what people say when they are trying to hide the pattern. I am writing this before they erase my credibility completely. If something happens to me or to my children, do not accept the official explanation without looking deeper. Someone, somewhere, still has to remember that history is full of respectable institutions that insisted they were helping right up until the truth finally came out.

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
4hEdited

We are not allowed to know about the Secret Laws. Doctor Gotzsche says the Big Pharma "antidepressant" pushers are deeply integrated with FBI and Intelligence Agencies operating using their own secret laws that Americans aren’t allowed to know about. The FBI is using interpretations of the law that are so secret that no one is allowed to even think about them.

This is being used as a secret loophole for spying on Americans, through their children and elders. "Efficacy" is a codeword for successful thought implantation. The FBI’s interpretation of FISA is classified (red/white “Top Secret” cover). Even members of Congress cannot publicly describe how the "pharma data" are being "interpreted."

They are also using secret interpretations to hide what they are doing in reporting. A 240-page classified FISC opinion reveals another interpretation of the law that allegedly allows the FBI to underreport abuses of the FISA program. These toxic drugs are against the US Constitution. No Constitutional basis exists for their use or these evil, secret impulse implantstions.

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