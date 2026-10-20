Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Andrea Shaw, accused of murdering her twin toddlers eight days after they received routine vaccinations. Shaw denies the charges. Under a law that took effect in July 2026, firing squads are Idaho’s primary method of execution. Shaw’s attorney Joseph Filicetti called the prosecution’s intent to seek the death penalty “outrageous.”

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Highlights:

Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Andrea Shaw , who faces first-degree murder charges in the May 2025 suffocations of her twin toddlers.

Idaho’s primary execution method is now firing squad under a July 2026 state law.

Shaw has pleaded not guilty , denying the charges and alleging her children became severely ill and died following a “post-immunization reaction” from routine vaccinations received days earlier.

Shaw’s attorney called the capital punishment filing “outrageous,” noting that core prosecution evidence remains unreleased while grand jury indictments and coroner reports are sealed.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) outside counsel Rick Jaffe joined the defense team last week.

Idaho prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Andrea Shaw, a young mother charged with murdering her twin toddlers, dramatically raising the stakes in a criminal case that has drawn national attention.

In a notice filed late last week in Idaho’s Third Judicial District Court, Payette County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryon Sirucek identified four statutory aggravating factors that prosecutors intend to use to justify capital punishment if Shaw is convicted of first-degree murder.

Under a law that took effect in July 2026, firing squads are Idaho’s primary method of execution. The legislation followed a botched 2024 attempt to execute a 73-year-old man by lethal injection.

Prosecutors must prove at least one statutory aggravating circumstance before Shaw can be considered eligible for the death penalty. If Shaw is convicted, a jury would determine whether those circumstances exist.

According to the filing, prosecutors identified four aggravating circumstances: that Shaw allegedly committed two murders at the same time; that the murders were “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity”; that she exhibited “utter disregard for human life”; and that her conduct demonstrates a propensity to commit murder that would make her a continuing threat to society.

Shaw was indicted by a grand jury and arrested on June 30 for allegedly deliberately suffocating her twins, who died on May 1, 2025. Prosecutors allege Shaw killed the children while they were sharing a bed. Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, 2027.

Shaw, who pleaded not guilty, has consistently denied the allegations. She suggested that her twins’ deaths may have been caused by the vaccines they received at a routine doctor’s appointment just over a week before they died.

According to court documents filed by her defense, Shaw took the twins to the emergency room on April 24, 2025, the day after they received routine vaccinations, because they were lethargic and their lips had turned blue.

The treating emergency room physician diagnosed both children with a “post-immunization reaction,” the filing states.

The children remained ill in the days leading up to their deaths, and Shaw repeatedly sought medical advice.

Neither the police nor the prosecution have publicly outlined the evidence they believe supports their claim that Shaw deliberately killed her toddlers. The grand jury indictment is sealed and not publicly available, and the coroner reports have not been released.

Shaw’s bail was initially set at $2 million. A district judge in Payette County, Idaho, later revoked the bail, which is discretionary in capital cases.

Commenting on the prosecution’s claims, Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) CEO, said:

“There’s no basis that we are aware of that would suggest that she is of any threat to society, nor do we think that there’s any basis to assert that she murdered her children as she has claimed. We believe strongly that she is not guilty.”

Shaw’s attorney Joseph Filicetti called the prosecution’s intent to seek the death penalty “outrageous.” He told The Defender, “There’s no chance that a jury is going to find this case beyond a reasonable doubt, so I don’t think that [the death penalty] will even come into play in this case.”

Meanwhile, Rick Jaffe, outside counsel for CHD, joined Shaw’s legal defense team last week as co-counsel.

Jaffe is lead attorney for a lawsuit CHD filed earlier this year accusing the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Shaw is lead plaintiff in CHD’s lawsuit against the AAP.

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