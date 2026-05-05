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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
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No. It will not ‘lead to better care’, unless you think killing autistic people via euthanasia or frying their (vaccine injured) brains via electro shock therapy is ‘better care’.

https://apnews.com/article/euthanasia-autism-intellectual-disabilities-netherlands-b5c4906d0305dd97e16da363575c03ae

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39804212/

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