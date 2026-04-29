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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
3hEdited

If covid was even a thing. Where did the flu go in 2020? It appears to all have been about a needle in every human arm, on the planet. What for really?

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3h

David Morens and his friends want to inject you with Mosquito Saliva and Aluminium Hydroxide Nanoparticles for "for a Universal Arbovirus Vaccine"

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/matthew-j-memoli-on-rfk-jr-appointed

Morens also heavily involved in GMO US Bioweapon Dengue Virus funded by Pfizer in Baric lab.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/directed-evolution-gain-of-function

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