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djean111's avatar
djean111
31mEdited

Why would anyone care what Chelsea Clinton thinks about anything that concerns health or social media. And yes, the government - no matter who is nominally in charge - really really wants to severely restrict social media. can't have us forming our own opinions, can we. Restricted access might be coming.

When I decided no jab, it was because of almost casual perusal of CDC websites. List of ways to coerce us into getting jabbed, participation of Zeke No-life-saving-medical-intervention-after-75 Emanuel, the draconian-seeming triage plan he was offering, the mighty cold temperature the jab had to be kept at, requiring special freezers, followed by a mushroom cloud of drugstores offering jabs, news here and there of people just keeling over. Stuff like that. No good way now to make all of that information inaccessible.

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Stephen Dedalus's avatar
Stephen Dedalus
30m

Oh! Chelsea Clinton is advocating vaccines? Well, why didn’t you tell us that before? That changes everything. I’m going to run out today and get my Covid booster.

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