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Florida Prophet
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A quick and easy way of limiting the expense of autism care would be to eliminate autism!

Sad that that isn’t among the considerations when the incentives seem only aimed in the direction of expanding not only the care provided to the autistic, but willfully ignoring the cause of autism in the first place. https://t.me/dr_judymikovitss/3643

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