MAHA Action President Tony Lyons says Politico’s financial relationships with chemical giant Bayer, biopharma company Gilead Sciences and the American Chemistry Council threaten the outlet’s credibility when covering the MAHA movement. “Politico has a conflict of interest,” Lyons wrote. The publication maintains that its journalism is independent.

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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Pharmaceutical and chemical companies are paying Politico to sponsor articles, newsletters and events targeting Washington policymakers, prompting concerns about corporate influence on the news outlet’s coverage of those same industries, according to MAHA Action President Tony Lyons.

In a recent commentary in The MAHA Report, Lyons accused Politico of accepting money from corporations seeking to influence federal health and environmental policies while publishing critical coverage of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Lyons identified Bayer, Gilead Sciences, Danone, the American Chemistry Council and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) as companies and industry trade groups that have sponsored Politico content or initiatives.

“Politico has a conflict of interest,” Lyons wrote. He argued that the financial relationships deserve further investigation.

Bayer’s sponsorship draws scrutiny

Lyons singled out Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical company that acquired Monsanto, maker of Roundup weedkiller.

According to Lyons, Bayer sponsored a multiyear Politico marketing campaign — “Drive Sustainable Progress” — designed to promote the company’s policy priorities to lawmakers and government officials.

He said the campaign sought to reach elected officials as they developed their 2025 policy agendas.

Bayer has also sought federal protections against lawsuits alleging that its glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide causes cancer. The company maintains that glyphosate is safe when used according to label directions and disputes allegations that Roundup causes cancer.

In March 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Lyons argued that Bayer’s sponsorship of Politico deserves scrutiny because the company has a direct financial interest in government decisions affecting pesticides.

Bayer told The Defender it could not comment on “individual expenditures or specific commercial arrangements” but that “transparency is a top priority for Bayer.”

“More broadly, we are committed to strengthening trust by making information about our political engagement accessible. Our report on political advocacy describes our activities and avenues of engagement and provides disclosures on expenditures and key advocacy topics in our five largest markets. Bayer also has a Code of Conduct for Responsible Lobbying, which sets binding rules for our involvement in political matters and is designed to create transparency in our interactions with representatives of political institutions.”

Politico sells regulatory intelligence to industries it covers

Politico’s business relationships extend beyond advertising and sponsored events — the news outlet’s AgencyIQ division provides regulatory intelligence, analysis and data to help organizations monitor and understand regulatory developments.

According to its website, the AgencyIQ division helps companies understand and engage regulators, using analysis, data and journalism to support their work — and that raises questions about the relationship between Politico’s commercial services and its reporting on federal agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a 2015 interview with Digiday, Stephanie Losee, then head of Politico’s branded content operation, described how money brought in by advertisers can help fund more journalism for readers.

“We chose the term ‘brand journalism’ very deliberately,” Losee told the outlet. “We’re not saying we are going to publish investigative pieces; what we mean is that brands and organizations can and should be using their budgets to commission more journalism.”

Politico’s goals often included changing public perceptions or influencing policy, she said.

The American Chemistry Council was among the trade associations identified in that reporting as a Politico advertising client. The company did not respond to The Defender’s request for comment.

More recently, a 2026 investigation by Rapporteur examined Politico’s European events business.

The investigation reported that sponsorship packages advertised to companies ranged from 35,000 to 85,000 euros ($38,441 to $93,356) and could include speaking opportunities, curated guest lists and interviews.

Politico, owned by German media company Axel Springer, also sells sponsored content to corporations:

“The content will be identified as ‘sponsor-generated content‘ anywhere it may appear on the website. POLITICO’s editorial department has no involvement in the creation of this content.”

Both Politico and Axel Springer could not be reached for comment.

Critics raise concerns, Politico defends editorial independence

Who bankrolls information that influences public health policy? How does it affect which stories get published? And are there any biases?

Transparency International U.S. (TI US), a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that combats corruption in the U.S. and abroad through research, advocacy and efforts to strengthen government accountability, told The Defender that clarity is paramount to answering these questions.

TI US Executive Director Gary Kalman said the “media has a special role in our democracy and should be as transparent as they ask of the politicians they are covering. Any paid content should be clearly labeled/identified as such.”

Other experts warned that media ties to pharmaceutical companies in particular could ultimately affect children.

“What particularly concerns me is the potential impact on children’s health,” said pediatrician Michelle Perro. “We cannot afford to have these conversations influenced primarily by the industries whose products and practices warrant investigations.”

Politico has previously rejected allegations that its commercial relationships compromise its journalism.

In a February 2025 statement, CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and Editor-in-Chief John Harris said the company’s public journalism is supported by advertising and sponsorships, while professional subscription services provide policy information to private businesses and government agencies.

The executives rejected claims that government subscriptions amounted to subsidies or created a hidden agenda.

“Government agencies that subscribe do so through standard public procurement processes — just like any other tool they buy to work smarter and be more efficient,” they wrote. “This is not funding. It is a transaction — just as the government buys research, equipment, software and industry reports.”

Politico has also said it maintains separation between its advertising and editorial operations.

A ‘label doesn’t make that conflict go away’

Lyons argued that labeling corporate material as sponsored does not resolve broader questions about conflicts of interest.

“A ‘sponsored content or discussion’ label doesn’t make that conflict go away,” he wrote.

His criticism comes as pharmaceutical and chemical companies face growing scrutiny over their influence on federal health policy, pesticide regulation and public perceptions of chronic disease.

Although Politico’s financial relationships with industry sponsors are documented, evidence reviewed for this article did not establish that sponsors directed the news outlet’s editorial coverage or that corporate payments influenced Politico’s reporting on MAHA.

Still, for some, the outlet’s financial arrangements remain a concern.

“Ultimately, this is not a political party issue, nor should it be reduced to a dispute over MAHA,” said Perro. “It is about the integrity of the information upon which our children’s health and our nation’s public health policies depend,” she said.

“The public deserves journalism that investigates powerful interests, not journalism whose independence must be taken on faith.”

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