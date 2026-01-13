The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lara Runger's avatar
Lara Runger
9h

Interesting piece but I am wondering why the author felt it necessary to refer to their home as a trailer rather than just calling it their home.

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Long Game's avatar
The Long Game
4h

Sounds like all these pediatricians telling parents these shots are fine need to be terminated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture