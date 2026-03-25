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djean111's avatar
djean111
7h

I have read that Lyme Disease was deliberately created. If so, shouldn't the creators create and provide a "vaccine" for free? Oh wait. That's a viable and accepted business model now.

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Paula Youmell, WiseWomanNurse®'s avatar
Paula Youmell, WiseWomanNurse®
7h

The democratic party in NYS, deeply in bed with Big Pharma… will push this cash 💰 cow 🐄 to line all of their own pockets. Unless we stop 🛑 the bull 🐂 shit 💩.

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